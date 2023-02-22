Video: Speculations trail Regina Daniels’ reaction as UNIDEL students chant ‘Obi’ during Ned Nwoko’s PDP campaign- [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Students of University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, have made it known that their votes in the forthcoming elections are for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

They made this known during the visit of the Delta North PDP senatorial candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko and wife Regina Daniels, PDP Ika North-East House of Assembly candidate, Mrs. Marilyn Daramola-Okowa, to the school, on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023.

In videos making the rounds, after the address of Nwoko, who campaigned for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar while outlining the implications of mismatching votes, and the need for a cohesive government team , a good number of the students, if not all, were seen chanting “OBI! OBI!!”.

The chants went on and on to the extent that not even a call to caution or a wave of the hand from Ned Nwoko and UNIDEL staff prevailed on the students.

The whole scenario left Regina Daniels amused as she was captured laughing and waving to the students.

Nigerians took to social media to question Regina Daniels’ reaction.





