Video: Speculations as female rapper, Darkoo posts loved-up photo with Ayra Starr, hints they’re in relationship

Darkoo shared a photo of herself being cozy with Ayra Starr and gave the impression that they were having some intimate relations.

This stirred up series of reactions both from colleagues and social media users

British-Nigerian rapper, Darkoo has set the internet abuzz with a post hinting that she and Mavin Princess, Ayra Starr are having something romantic.

Colleagues, like Skiibii and Efya were intrigued by her post and they took to her comment section to react.

Darkoo wrote; “2023 my ugly ass is f***ing yo girl”

skiibii said; Enjoy dear lol

efya_nokturnal wrote; And yo girls girl hunny

mxjibnsg; Omg what happened to virgin 😂

manlikescoop; Na only me no Dey this slide 🙆🏾‍♂️👀🙄🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️

iiam.doria; The word ugly should never exist in your dictionary

_olumi_btc; Darkoo I was directed here but I calm my ass cause you be tomboy 😂

Taking to the comment section Darkoo denied the news stating that she and Ayra Sytarr are sisters