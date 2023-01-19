ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Speculations as female rapper, Darkoo posts loved-up photo with Ayra Starr, hints they’re in relationship

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 344 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

  • Darkoo shared a photo of herself being cozy with Ayra Starr and gave the impression that they were having some intimate relations.
  • This stirred up series of reactions both from colleagues and social media users

British-Nigerian rapper, Darkoo has set the internet abuzz with a post hinting that she and Mavin Princess, Ayra Starr are having something romantic.

She shared a photo of herself being cozy with Ayra Starr and gave the impression that they were having some intimate relations.

Colleagues, like Skiibii and Efya were intrigued by her post and they took to her comment section to react.

Darkoo wrote; “2023 my ugly ass is f***ing yo girl”

See the post:

skiibii said; Enjoy dear lol

efya_nokturnal wrote; And yo girls girl hunny

mxjibnsg; Omg what happened to virgin 😂

manlikescoop; Na only me no Dey this slide 🙆🏾‍♂️👀🙄🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️

iiam.doria; The word ugly should never exist in your dictionary

_olumi_btc; Darkoo I was directed here but I calm my ass cause you be tomboy 😂

Taking to the comment section Darkoo denied the news stating that she and Ayra Sytarr are sisters

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Dino Melaye and other Politicians not behind my luxurious lifestyle – Ashmusy

51 mins ago

Video: Apostle Suleman Sues Sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar For N1billion

2 hours ago

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

3 hours ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button