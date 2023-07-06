Video: “Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu” – Obi Cubana celebrates as his son bags awards and becomes a best selling author

Nigerian businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana, has expressed pride in his son and his accomplishments.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos and videos from his son’s graduation, Obi Cubana praised him for making him proud.

Bragging, Obi Cubana noted how the son of an Odogwu will always be an Odogwu.

His son had bagged awards and honors as well as become a best seller with his comic book, “Noise Ninja 1”.

“My Superstar boy.

Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu!

Proud of you son, forever!

Your Comic book “Noise Ninja 1” is a best seller already!

Congratulations on your awards and Honors!

Odogwu NWA m”.

“15yrs later, Waiting for my bride”- Obi Cubana gushes as he arrives at his anniversary ball venue like a new groom

Popular Obi Cubana, a Nigerian businessman, arrived at his 15th anniversary ball ahead of his wife, and he enjoyed himself while he waited.

The billionaire declared that his awaited night had started and displayed his clothing in a video posted on his Instagram.

Obi Cubana performed a dance while being serenaded by traditional Yoruba drummers while wearing a white blazer and black pants like a newlywed.

He also shared with him a crucial aspect of the evening.

“Thank you God for a special day like this!,” read Obi Cubana’s caption.15yrs later, my best man is still standing strong beside [email protected]_furniture_royale “

As was to be expected, internet users dominated the businessman’s page, praising the lovely occasion and his bond with his best man.

See some reactions culled below:

anzracakesandtreats: ” there are still good friends out there ”

yhommy08: “Love sweet ooo but wen money enter love is sweeter ❤️..Congrats ”

_olaoluwa27: “Congratulations to you and yours. More grace ❤️”

umeh3206: “Congratulations to you sir may the good Lord bless your family”

tooo_furniture_royale: “God is indeed good to us my Man ❤️”

dubyfranky: “Let’s take a minute and appreciate the bestman. Bestman kept it real from 15 years ago till date! Definition of true friendship.”

cynthia_kelz: “A king waiting for his queen . May your union continue to be blissful. ❤️”

sirotul_hameed: “You are like Yoruba from the skills of your step.”

fablookz1: “This is the kind of news we want to see here”