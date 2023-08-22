ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Someone must be pregnant for me by December” — Neo declares

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 306 Less than a minute

Emuobonuvie Neo Akpofure, also known as “Neo,” a housemate from Big Brother Naija’s eighth season, has revealed his plans to start a family.

On Tuesday night, the reality TV star was talking to his in-house partner Tolanibaj.

The up-and-coming model told his friend his goals for this year. He claims that his goal is to get someone pregnant by December.

Additionally, he said he would stop hiding his romantic relationship and preferred to have a pregnant woman at his side by December.

Adding that he would like becoming his other half’s, whatever she may be, sexiest husband ever.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 306 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“Always Chasing After A Man That Keeps Denying You” – Illebaye Blows Hot At Tolanibaj

32 mins ago

Video: Shallipopi reacts as BBNaija’s Angel Smith professes love for him on Live TV

1 hour ago

Deborah Enenche Sparks Reactions With New Loved Up Photos With Her Husband.

2 hours ago

Women Are Doing Well In Nollywood But Men Need To Stop Begging Them For Movie Roles”-Keppy Ekpenyong

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button