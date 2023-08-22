Video: “Someone must be pregnant for me by December” — Neo declares

Emuobonuvie Neo Akpofure, also known as “Neo,” a housemate from Big Brother Naija’s eighth season, has revealed his plans to start a family.

On Tuesday night, the reality TV star was talking to his in-house partner Tolanibaj.

The up-and-coming model told his friend his goals for this year. He claims that his goal is to get someone pregnant by December.

Additionally, he said he would stop hiding his romantic relationship and preferred to have a pregnant woman at his side by December.

Adding that he would like becoming his other half’s, whatever she may be, sexiest husband ever.