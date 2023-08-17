Video: “Some people’s tears were not real” — Adekunle tells Venita following emotional task

Adekunle, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, shares his thoughts with his love interest, Venita, on the tears that flow throughout the task of writing a letter to oneself.

The housemates were given the assignment of composing a note to themselves on Wednesday outlining how they felt about their adventure thus far.

The housemates read their letters aloud in front of everyone, which caused some to cry, and there was a little bit of emotional tension in the room.

Adekunle told Venita after the work that some of the tears she had seen during it were indeed crocodile tears.

“Some people’s tears were not real, that broke my heart,” he said in part.

Adekunle Goes Head-To-Head with Pere in Heated Clash

Within the confines of the ‘All Stars’ reality show house, a violent dispute erupted between two famous housemates, Adekunle and Pere, over an apparently trivial directive during a video shoot.

The incident, which occurred while the housemates were preparing for a native-themed video shoot, swiftly evolved into a brawl that stunned both the participants and the viewers.

The catalyst for the clash was Pere’s decision to forcefully remove the cap from Venita Akpofure’s head and place it on Kiddwaya.As tensions flared, Pere’s anger-fueled instructions ruffled more than just feathers among the housemates.Adekunle, a popular reality star known for his cool temperament, was among the first to come to Venita’s rescue.Adekunle’s eruption came in the form of a pointed reminder that the housemates were not professionals and weren’t being compensated for their performances.His vocal objection to Pere’s authoritarian directive quickly escalated the situation, leading to a verbal showdown that showcased Adekunle’s seldom-seen fiery side.The tension reached its peak as Adekunle’s anger escalated, prompting him to unleash his frustration in Pere’s direction.Video footage that surfaced online captured the explosive moment, showing Adekunle visibly enraged and struggling to break free from the grasp of fellow housemates who intervened to prevent a physical altercation.