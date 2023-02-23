Video: “Some of you are better than those you look up to” – BBNaija’s Khloe reacts to Stefflon Don’s “IT” girl post

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GISTLOVER reported Stefflon Don’s advice to young girls. In her post, she advised young girls out there to desist from idolizing “IT” girls as many of them sell their bodies for money.







Ex BBNaija housemate, Oluwabusayomi Abiri, better known as Khloe has reacted to a post by British rapper, Stefflon Don about “IT” girls.

Recall that yesterday, GISTLOVER reported Stefflon Don’s advice to young girls. In her post, she advised young girls out there to desist from idolizing “IT” girls as many of them sell their bodies for money.

In reaction to her post, BBNaija’s Khloe revealed that many of the young girls out there are way better than the “IT” girls they look up to.

Taking to her Snapchat page, Khloe wrote:

“IT girls isonu “Getting manipulated and disrespected on a reg”. Some of you are better than the people you look up to Believe social doings at your own”

Stefflon Don advises women to make their own money

Stefflon Don, British rapper and ex-girlfriend of singer, Burna Boy, has advised women to work for their own money and not allow any man to disrespect them.

Taking to her Instagram story, Stefflon Don appealed to younger women to stop idolizing a lifestyle they can’t afford and maintain. She emphasized that women should get a livelihood and forget about social media.

Stefflon Don further stressed that women should never allow a boy/man to disrespect them because of money.