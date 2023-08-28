Video: “Soma and I mistaking sexual tension for love” — Angel spills

Angel Smith, a popular Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has said that what’s going on between her and male housemate, Soma, is just sexual tension, and that they’re both unsuitable for a relationship.

Soma revealed their relationship status when answering to queries on the Sunday live eviction with Ebuka.

However, Angel revealed to Ilebaye on Monday that she had a partner outside the house.

According to her, they are mistaking sexual tension for love.

“I don’t think Soma and I are compatible, I think it’s the sexual tension that we’re mistaking for love.

“I have a whole BF outside and we don’t fight like this.”

In related news, Tolanibaj, the fourth evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars Edition contestant, has said that she is drawn to his love interest, Neo, since he is a nice guy.

Despite originally saying that she did not find Neo appealing, Tolanibaj became involved in a difficult relationship with him.

However, immediately after her elimination alongside Frodd on Sunday, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked Tolani a few questions about what’s going on between her and Neo, to which Tolani reacted by revealing that she got attracted to Neo after seeing “things others didn’t see in him.”

Ebuka asked: “You said you weren’t attracted to Neo, what changed?” and Tolanibaj replied: “Neo is a sweet guy. I saw some things others didn’t see in him.”