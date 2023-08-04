ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Soma And Angel Smith Share First Kiss Together

Reality stars, Angel Smith and Soma have been seen having a tender moment as they share their first kiss together in the ongoing BBNaija Allstars.

Soma told Angel that she can be insane at times as they were lying in bed in the garden speaking.

When Angel inquired what he meant by that, Soma said she could ‘switch up’ on a guy at any time.

He then sought her permission by asking for a kiss before making his move.

Video online shows them sharing a long kiss while they lay together in a warm embrace.

