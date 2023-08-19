Video: “Solidstar is really sick, and needs urgent support” — Singer’s brother cries for help

Afropop musician Solidstar’s brother Joseph Iniyezo has publicly cried out to say that his brother is ill and needs help.

Joseph revealed the present situation of Solidstar in a video that was shared on his official Instagram page.

The singer has been gravely ill for a time, and the singer’s brother mentioned in the video that the musician has been suffering mental illness. He has been away from the microphone for a while now because of this.

He also begged those he knew and worked with who could have been hurt in some way by the Afropop star for forgiveness. As it could be a consequence of the serious illness.

Joseph also solicited the support of friends, fans and colleagues. As they have tried all they could as a family to find solutions to their predicament which is not forth coming.

He wrote;

“Hello everyone my name is Joseph iniyezo I am solidstar’s brother I want to use this medium to let his fans,his friends and colleagues in the industry know that solid star is really sick I know you may be wondering why he hasn’t been active it’s because he has been sick and battling a lot mentally I know he must offended some of his friends and colleagues but please it’s not his fault he has been really sick..we thought we could be able to solve the issue internally and we tried our best but we need your help now…his friends his colleagues please we need your help if there is anytime in the world when he needs your help it is now..thank you all for listening hope hear from you guys..thank you….”

This has stirred emotional reactions from netizens:

rsm_youngbillionaire_101 added: “This one I know for sure.. solid star has been going through a lot for years now and they have swept it under the rug like nothing happened.. thanks for speaking out this time.. he needs help “

sexydjmelet King 👑 wrote: “get well soon God got you 100 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

kimani_cone said: “I was still listening to his songs today , I really love his music, I pray GOD heals him 🙏”

gneez_vado reacted: “Quick recovery my own 😥 it’s painful and sad😞