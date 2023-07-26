Video: “So, they did tag for Tacha” – Reactions as lady notices Tacha’s name among the tags of the All-Stars housemates

A lady tweeted a photo of tags with the names of contestants set to compete in Big Brother Naija All-Stars.

Tacha’s tag was noticed among the tags of other housemates in the picture In the picture posted, the disqualified housemate from the Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘pepper dem’ edition, Tacha‘s tag was seen amongst the tags of other housemates.

The picture was posted with the caption, “Wait, so they did tag for tacha? I love tacha big time.. but I’m happy she didn’t come, make them no go stain her white.”

See the post below:

The tweet elicited several responses from netizens, with many expressing surprise that Tacha’s tag was included in the list.

Tacha was one of the show’s most popular housemates during the ‘pepper dem’ season, however she was disqualified following a physical incident with another housemate, Mercy Eke.

Despite her disqualification, Tacha has gone on to become one of the show’s most successful housemates, with a significant social media following and multiple sponsorship deals to her name.

The Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition, which began on Sunday, July 23, has some of the most popular housemates, including previous season winners, with the the winner expected to receive a N120 million grand prize.