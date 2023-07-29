Video: “So much hate and envy in the world” – Yul Edochie advises folks to embrace love

Yul Edochie, a well-known actor, urges people to embrace love while lamenting the amount of hatred and envy present in the world.

The controversial actor, who has frequently come under fire for having a second wife, used his Instagram page to bemoan male vices.

He questioned why people always sought after worldly possessions and harbored animosity toward one another as though they were destined to live eternally.

Yul believed that there wasn’t much in the world and that people should embrace love because their time was limited.

In his words:

“So much anger, so much hate and envy in the world. So much struggle for material things. Why is it so hard for people to reason well?

How many people have to die before we realize that this life is temporary.

None of us owns the world. We’re just passing through. None of us will be here forever.

Let’s kill hate with love.”

“When I say I’m the greatest, it’s no joke” -Yul Edochie boasts about his talent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has boasted about his acting abilities and talent.

The film producer and director declared himself the best in his field on Instagram, where he shared an old movie clip of his favorite performance.

Yul brags that when he says he is the greatest, it is not a joke because the intensity he brings to his craft is unrivaled.

“One performance I love so much.

When I say I’m the greatest, it’s no joke.

I am the greatest. Sealed.

The intensity I bring to my craft cannot be matched by anyone”.