Video: “Smoking is a valid relationship red flag”- Solomon Buchi advises intending couples

Solomon Buchi, an author, activist, and relationship specialist, started an argument about smoking and red flags in a relationship.

The main focus of Buchi’s sermon was smoking. He emphasized the importance of individuals trusting their intuition and assessing compatibility when it comes to such lifestyle choices.

In his words, “Smoking is a valid relationship red flag. Don’t let anyone blackmail you”.*

They are Satanists – Solomon Buchi explains why people shouldn’t listen to songs by Beyonce, Cardi B, Nick Minaj and others

Controversial Life coach and writer, Solomon Buchi who doesn’t mince words when dishing out his viewpoints has labelled popular singers in the world as Satanists.

According to Buchi, popular singers including, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nick Minaj and others singers, sing songs that are filled with Satanism. He said they promote an overtly sensual and vainly lustrous perception of womanhood and mock the Bible as well.

Though admitting that these singers have trendy beat and irresistible melodies, Buchi insisted that they create songs that will make people masturbate in their minds away from spiritual alertness.

He then stressed that music is highly powerful as David in Bible played the harp and demons left Saul.

He wrote: