Video: Skitmaker Trinity Guy in Trouble as Court Extends His Prison Stays

Trinity Guy

Maruf Abdullahi, commonly known as Trinity Guy, is in grave danger as the court extends his time at Agodi Prison in Ibadan, Oyo State.

On Tuesday, a Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, ordered that Maruf Abdullahi, or “Trinity,” be remanded in the Agodi correctional facility for allegedly sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.

Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, the Magistrate, ordered that Abdullahi, 31, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, the child’s parents, be remanded in Agodi. Adetuyibi postponed the case until Aug. 3 for further consideration.

According to reports, the authorities charged Abdullahi and the victim’s parents with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife Rofiat allegedly conspired together to wit sexual abuse.

Arowosaye said ‘Trinity” on Dec. 17, 2022, was alleged to have sexually abused and sexually exploited a 10-year-old girl in the Kuola area, Ibadan.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 35 (1) and was punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

She said it also contravenes the provisions of section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

