Video: Skitmaker Cute Abiola makes a pledge as he begins a new journey to Nollywood

Abdulgafar Abiola, also known as Cute Abiola, a Nigerian online skitmaker, has finally launched his road to Nollywood.

The award-winning skit creator has secured a major role in one of Nollywood’s upcoming blockbuster films.

Cute Abiola made the news on his Instagram page a few minutes ago, promising to release dark buster and masterpiece films.

He mentioned how he is working with the best cast and crew, including Phyna from BBNaija and Afeez Oyetoro, also known as Saka.

“It’s finally my official journey to Nollywood and I am ready! I am giving you a BLACK BUSTER. A MASTERPIECE

I am doing this with the best Cast and crew in The World”.