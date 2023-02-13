ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Skitmaker and Actress Favour Daniels Dies after Boat Accident at Age 23

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Favour Daniels, who is popular for her skits on social media was said to have died after a boat mishap
  • Favour Daniels’ death was announced by her elder sister, Elizabeth Daniel, where she revealed that the boat accident that took Favour’s life happened on Sunday, February 5
Skitmaker and Actress Favour Daniels Dies after Boat Accident at Age 23

The young lady who is known for her skits on social media was said to have died after a boat mishap.

Her elder sister Elizabeth Daniel made the news public where she revealed that the ugly incident that took Favour’s life happened on Sunday, February 5.

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of our CreatedI wish to announce the passing of my youngest sister

Favour Agiounim Daniels, known and loved by so many. Nickname Omoge, Amama, Omo, small pin charger and the names goes on!!!!!

My Amama, my baby girl I will miss you.

I call her my shining light, she was simply beautiful. She had a boat accident on 5th of February 2023. She has now taken her rightful place in the one room with her Creator.

I know that for sure. The giver of life I can’t question your decision.”

Previous articlePerson wey no get nyash – Sarah Martins laughs as lady shades May Yul-Edochie

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: No competition Girl, it’s only you, Laycon of BBNaija Shows off His New Girl

1 hour ago

Video: If A Man Really Loves You, He Will Never Get You a Valentines Gift – Jane Mena

3 hours ago

Video: Nigerian woman collapses as skit maker, Lord Zeus surprises her with N2 million [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “You are already a masterpiece”- 2baba Idibia shows off his lover ahead of valentine

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button