Video: Skitmaker and Actress Favour Daniels Dies after Boat Accident at Age 23

Favour Daniels, who is popular for her skits on social media was said to have died after a boat mishap

Favour Daniels’ death was announced by her elder sister, Elizabeth Daniel, where she revealed that the boat accident that took Favour’s life happened on Sunday, February 5







She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of our CreatedI wish to announce the passing of my youngest sister

Favour Agiounim Daniels, known and loved by so many. Nickname Omoge, Amama, Omo, small pin charger and the names goes on!!!!!

My Amama, my baby girl I will miss you.

I call her my shining light, she was simply beautiful. She had a boat accident on 5th of February 2023. She has now taken her rightful place in the one room with her Creator.

I know that for sure. The giver of life I can’t question your decision.”