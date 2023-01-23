ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Skit maker, Zics Aloma gifts his friend one of his old cars [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In the video he posted online, Zics Aloma revealed that he promised to give out his one of old cars to any of his friends, of God would give him his dream car.

Skitmaker, Isaac Junior better known as Zics Aloma has surprised his friend with one of his old cars.

The popular content creator has made his friend and colleague, MaxCrony happy and a proud car owner.

In the video he posted online, Zics Aloma revealed that he promised to give out his one of old cars to any of his friends, of God would give him his dream car.

Since his dream has been fulfilled, the skitmaker had to redeem his promise by giving out one of his cars.

MaxCrony, who couldn’t believe his new fortune, expressed gratitude to the skit maker for the life changing gift.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 14 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

5 hours ago

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button