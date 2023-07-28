Video: Skit-maker, Teaser Prank emotional as he buys his first car

Teaser Prank, a well-known prankster and creator of skits, has acquired his first vehicle and joined the club of car owners.

The video producer, whose skits frequently feature strangers being played for fools, informed internet users of the breaking news on his Twitter page.

He posted a picture of himself next to his brand-new, black Toyota car, which was parked outside.

Teaser Prank covered his face and thanked God for giving him his first car, appearing overjoyed and grateful.

Sharing the photo, he said…

“I JUST GOT MY FIRST CAR, GOD THANK YOU❤️”

See his post below…