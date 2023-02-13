Video: Skit maker, Mr Macaroni sues two APC supporters for claiming he collected N7m to support Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Skit maker cum social activist, Debo Adedayo, professionally known as Mr Macaroni has dragged two supporters of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to court over libelous statements.

He said he has ordered his lawyers to file lawsuit against one Qudus Akanbi and Sadiq who claimed he was paid N7m by a diaspora group to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In November 2022, Akanbi with Twitter username @Qdpaper 2 tweeted;

“Wow wow so Macaroni was giving 7 million from diasporans supporters of Peter Obi just to make an official statement that he will vote Peter Obi. So this hungry Elete ponmo is so cheap and hungry like this, hey God 🤮 Dem no dey give shishi they say.”

Macaroni described the allegation as an attack on his reputation and decided to sue him alongside Sadiq.

He made this known in a post on his verified Twitter page as he noted that the second responded had already been served his writ of summons.

After learning that the skit-maker had taken the matter to court, Qudus wrote;

“Dear Macaroni, you have blocked me and I have blocked you too, you don’t have to look for me I live in Lagos and you also live in Lagos, just tell me the chamber of your lawyer and let me pick up my later. When you are ready I am ready.”

The content creator and comic act, however, asked Qudus to reveal his full name so that it the letter can be properly addressed.

He shared screenshots of old tweets where the he was being attacked and falsely accused by Akanbi alongside other APC supports.

Mr Macaroni wrote; “Dear Qudus, I have unblocked you. All I need is your full Government name and your address so that the letter can be properly addressed to you. Pls don’t stress yourself to pick up. You can Dm me or send to the mail in my bio. It will be delivered to you as a valentine gift. Of all the people that attack me daily, I singled out Qudus and one other Sadiq for false accusations. Sadiq has received his letter and a suit will follow soon as we are yet to get a response. The only reason I made this public is because we couldn’t get an address for Qudus.”

Of all the people that attack me daily, I singled out Qudus and one other Sadiq for false accusations.

Sadiq has received his letter and a suit will follow soon as we are yet to get a response.

The only reason I made this public is because we couldn’t get an address for Qudus. pic.twitter.com/LRJafXOQgE — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) February 11, 2023