Video: Skit maker, Mr Macaroni elated as he lands huge role in his first biopic movie

Debo Adebayo, a Nigerian comedian better known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is really happy with his most recent endeavor.

In a soon-to-be-released biopic about Awujale Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the longest-serving first-class king in Nigeria, the skit maker and content creator has won a significant movie role.

Mr. Macaroni is portraying the 11th Ogbagba, Awujale Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Speaking about the significant role, he expressed his joy at being selected for the lead cast.

“AWUJALE (The Biopic).

Elated to be acting as Awujale Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba 11 in this amazing biopic of the longest serving first class monarch in Nigeria. A courageous and charismatic leader who has been and is still in the business of serving the people as a custodian of culture and tradition”.

Mr Macaroni thankful as he finally takes delivery of his brand new car

Popular skit maker, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has expressed gratitude to the organisers of Trendupp Awards, as he finally takes delivery of his brand new car.

The comedian, had won the Force of Influence Award at this year’s Trendupp Awards which came with a new car.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos of the new whip, Cute Abiola expressed gratitude to the show organizers.

“I must freaky some Accounts today as I finally picked up my brand new Mikano Changan CS35 as winner of The @thisistrendupp Force of Influence Award!

Thank you @mikanomotors X @thisistrendupp”.