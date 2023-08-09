Video: Skit maker, Josh2funny receives standing ovation on America’s Got Talent

Joshua Alfred, a comedian from Nigeria better known by his stage as Josh2funny, surprised viewers of America’s Got Talent with an outstanding performance.

The spectacular comedian, who was making his third appearance on the popular show, thrilled the judges with his distinct style of humour.

Initially, some of the judges were annoyed and perplexed by his unusual appearance on the show; but, once they saw his humor, they were amused.

The comedian used his humorous prowess till the judges and audience understood. Even the strictest of the judges, Simon Cowell, was moved by his performance.

Even the audience gave the comic a standing ovation as they continued to applaud him.

Netizens Reactions..

Nigerians congratulated him for making the nation proud on social media.

One Pamilerin Adegoke wrote, “Josh2funny did it effortlessly. Nigeria to the world.

One Lerry wrote, “Josh2funny on America Got Talent!!! Josh is blown!! This cracked me up from the start to the end!

One Amazing woman wrote, “The best video you will see on the internet today. I almost laughed my lungs. Josh is the biggest Nigerian entertainer no doubt! Kudos

One Dreaded wrote, “The point of this is that he made them all laugh. If only they knew he was a comedian to the core. He even got a standing ovation from the crowd at the end. Simon said, “I understand now, you are hilarious”.

This is the third time, the skitmaker and online creator is making a third appearance on the show.

His video, The World’s Fastest Reader has over 300 million views on the internet.