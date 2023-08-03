ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Skit maker, Cute Abiola set to throw lavish party as son clocks 40 days

Abdulgafar Ahmad, widely known as Cute Abiola, and his wife joyfully celebrate their son’s 40th day while announcing plans for a lavish celebration.

Cute Abiola expressed his joy on Instagram and stated his intention to organize an elaborate party in honor of his son’s birth.

He stated that the party is set for August 20th and invited his friends to help by purchasing the Aso Ebi cloth for the occasion.

Cute Abiola took a minute to thank his wife for making him a parent, recognizing her role in bringing their child into the world.

“My baby boy is 40 days. All my Gs! Make una check DM! August 20 we party! Make una send Aso Ebi Money. Time dey gooooo! @mahma_____ thanks for making me a father. Are you ready to gbe body!!!”.

On her part, his wife expressed deep gratitude to her Maker for the gift of their son’s life. Giving all the glory to Him, she showered her son with powerful prayers and blessings.

“Alhamdulilah Katheran. We are 40 days today. I give all Glory to God. Oko mi, aridunnu mi, Ajibola Iyanuoluwa @wb_jnr wa shee opolopo odun laye. Bi idnilah. Yassssss let hit the street, Abi Oko e,” she wrote.

