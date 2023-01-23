Video: Skiibii set to sue ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Fapson for accusing him of theft

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the actress revealed she had sponsored Skiibii, his manager and wife on a vacation to Zanzibar, where she was robbed.

Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias, a.k.a Skiibii is set to seek redress in court over his ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson’s theft allegation.

He reacted to Dorcas’ accusations about him stealing her valuables and described her claim as ‘defamatory’, hence his decision to resolve the matter in court.

Dorcas alleged that she was drugged during the vacation and when she woke up, she realised her laptop, Rolex watch, phone and money had all gone.

According to her, Skiibii claimed he was also robbed of his watch and chain, but she suspected he was the one who stole the items, which included $10,000.

She said she became more convinced he was the culprit when she saw him wearing the same wristwatch he claimed was stolen during their vacation.

In reaction, Skiibii’s management issued a press statement where the ex-girlfriend’s claims of him stealing from her were refuted.

The ‘Baddest Boy’ crooner admitted that Dorcas paid for that the trip in June 2022 as a birthday gift for him, as she stated that she wouldn’t be around for his birthday.

He said people broke into their lodge and stole their personal effects, so he booked another villa for the rest of their stay.

In the statement, Skiibii also revealed that he had replaced Dorcas Fapson’s iPhone with a new one and did not need to buy a new laptop for her because he had earlier bought her a MacBook Pro which she didn’t take on the trip. He added that the watch she saw him wearing was a new one he ordered.