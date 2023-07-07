Video: Skiibii Opens, Reveals Why Kizz Daniel Stopped Talking to Him

Skiibii, has opened up about the cause behind his poor relationship with Kizz Daniel for quite some time.

Skiibii recently claimed in an interview with Afrobeat podcaster Adesope that he is currently not speaking with Kizz Daniel.

Skiibii revealed that he is close to Kizz Daniel and understands his way of thinking.

However, the singer also revealed that they constantly have a lot of fights, describing Kizz Daniel as a “Werey.”

According to Kizz, they are currently not on talking terms after he sent him a voice note which didn’t go well with him.

Skiibii said:

“This last time we fought, I sent him a voice note, and he just hissed at me. Since that time, we no dey talk. We don fight. But you see as we dey fight, I still get many good things to talk about him. He’s a lovely guy.”

@Blackboysho reacted: “Real life is different from social media… love Skibbiiiiii.”

@oluwashiizey commented: “Skiibii get D’banj DNA for him blood. He’s so entertaining to watch.”

@ishoola706 reacted: “Best interview ever now I love Skiibi.”

@ParksWay8 said: “This episode sweeeeeeet! Egbon dy turn this podcast to another thing oh.”

@ParksWay8 commented: “Too real!!! See interview!! Man was himself.”

@Pocho184 said: “For acknowledging KC as your oga despite your level now, God bless you Skiibii.”

@abeebgbadamosi562 reacted: “Since when I watch skiibii for tiwantiwa nahin I don love ham, e dey talk ham as e be, no dey fake.”

@MuhammadIbrahim-gt8fr said: “You faked buying a GLS600 maybach tho.”

Watch the video below: