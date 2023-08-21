ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Sister of lady who died at Asake’s concert drags him to filth out over his London concert

Rachael Iku, the late Rebecca Ikumelo’s sister, who died at Asake’s London concert last year, has criticized him for his recent London performance.

Last night, Asake shut down London with his stunning performance at the sold-out 02 Arena.

Before beginning his performance, the singer paid tribute to the two women who died during his December concert in the United Kingdom.

A video was shown, with an emotional tribute, of the deceased, Rebecca Ikumelo, a mother of two, and Gabrielle Hutchinson, a security detail.

During the memorial, the audience became emotional as everyone observed a minute of silence for the departed.

Rachael, on Twitter, is upset and has called out the singer for not reaching out to them since the event.

She chastised him for using her sister’s image without their concert, calling his tribute a lame excuse.

Rachael said that her family hasn’t communicated to Asake since the tragic incident, despite the fact that he was performing in the same country only 9 months after her death.

“What a sorry excuse of a “tribute” from @asakemusik. My sister lost her life at your show and you haven’t spoken to a single member of my family since. But you can hold another concert in London less than 9 months later and play their videos as a “tribute”?

RIP Rebecca Ikumelo”

“RIP my sister Rebecca Ikumelo and also to Gaby Hutchinson”.

“Are you actually ok? Asake has not spoken to my family or I since the initial message exchanged when my sister passed away”, she tweeted.

