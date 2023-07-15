Video: Singer Zlatan Ibile lampoons troll for calling him an Ex-convict

Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian singer, didn’t mince words when he criticized a Nigerian man for calling him an ex-convict.

The singer was referred to as an ex-convict by a Twitter user in a comment on a post.

“Zlatan sef na Ex-convict”.

The singer didn’t hesitate to lambast him, calling his father an Ex-convict.

“Na your papa be ex-convict no be me lol”.

Recall that the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials detained Zlatan Ibile in 2019 not long after detaining his close friend and associate Naira Marley.

His support for Naira Marley, who had issued a statement asserting that internet fraud is not a crime, led to his arrest.

Both musicians also released a song mocking the public’s perception of them as “Yahoo boys,” which aroused EFCC’s interest in their lifestyles.

Zlatan Ibile puts his verified Twitter account up for sale with 1.4m followers

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, commonly known as Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian musician, has sparked outrage by deciding to sell his Twitter account.

On Sunday, June 25, he stated on the microblogging platform that his verified account is for sale.

The ‘Lagos Anthem’ singer has over 1.4 million followers on his Instagram page, which he launched in March 2011.

Zlatan did not explain his decision, but it left supporters wondering if something had happened or if he was joking.

The artiste simply wrote; “Twitter account for sale”

Some of his followers, on the other hand, chose to indulge him by requesting his account number and attempting to bargain the price.

It took me months to master my role in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ – Zlatan Ibile

Zlatan Ibile, a singer, revealed that it took him months to perfect his role in the film “Gangs of Lagos.”

In the crime thriller Kash, hip-hop artist Zlatan Ibile played a notorious gangster. He mentioned how difficult it was to play his part.

During a recent interview with media personality Samuel Eni, Zlatan revealed that it took him months to learn the karate moves for the film.

He also revealed that he temporarily stopped playing music so that he could concentrate on perfecting his role in the Gang of Lagos movie, which had its premiere on April 7, 2023.