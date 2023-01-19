Video: Singer Wizkid shows off his 5-months-old adorable son

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

News broke in September, 2022 that the singer became a father of four with the birth of his new son, whose name remains unknown.

Wizkid, who days ago had unveiled his son’s face for the first time, has shared more photo of his son.

Taking to his Instagram story, Wizkid shared an adorable photo of him, his third son, Zion and his newborn. In the photo, Wizkid was seen braiding his hair as he held unto his 5-months-old son.

Wizkid and Jada welcome second child

Recall that in September, 2022 that Wizkid and Jada Pollock had welcomed their second child.

Jada had shared a photo of the pink flowers media personality Toolz Oniru sent to her.

Appreciating her for the sweet gesture, she expressed how blessed she was to be surrounded by kind-hearted people.