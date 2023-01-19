ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Singer Wizkid shows off his 5-months-old adorable son

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 354 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

  • Wizkid shared an adorable photo of him, his third son, Zion and his newborn.
  • In the photo, Wizkid was seen braiding his hair as he held unto his 5-months-old son.

Grammy award winning star, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has shared an adorable photo of him and his sons, who he shares with his manager, Jada Pollock.

News broke in September, 2022 that the singer became a father of four with the birth of his new son, whose name remains unknown.

Wizkid, who days ago had unveiled his son’s face for the first time, has shared more photo of his son.

Taking to his Instagram story, Wizkid shared an adorable photo of him, his third son, Zion and his newborn. In the photo, Wizkid was seen braiding his hair as he held unto his 5-months-old son.

Wizkid and Jada welcome second child

Recall that in September, 2022 that Wizkid and Jada Pollock had welcomed their second child.

Jada had shared a photo of the pink flowers media personality Toolz Oniru sent to her.

Appreciating her for the sweet gesture, she expressed how blessed she was to be surrounded by kind-hearted people.

“So blessed to have some of the kindest hearted people in our life @toolzo”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Dino Melaye and other Politicians not behind my luxurious lifestyle – Ashmusy

51 mins ago

Video: Apostle Suleman Sues Sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar For N1billion

2 hours ago

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

3 hours ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button