Video: Singer, Liya leaves Davido’s record label, DMW two years after signing

Liya, real name Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola, is a well-known Nigerian singer and songwriter who recently joined Davido Music Worldwide, DMW, Davido’s record label.

In response to a question from one of her Instagram followers, Liya revealed that she is no longer officially signed to DMW.

Regardless, she stated that she will always consider herself a member of the DMW family.

Liya first drew attention to herself in the music industry with her debut single, “Melo,” which was released shortly after she signed a record deal with DMW in 2020.

Her signing was significant because she was the first female artist signed to Davido’s label, earning her the title of “First Lady” of DMW.

Davido himself announced her signing via his social media platforms, further solidifying her position in the industry.

Liya had already revealed an upcoming track called “Be My Vibe” before the official announcement of her signing.

Vanzy Vanz, who serves as her manager, manages and nurtures her talent.

Liya, a 24-year-old Nigerian Afrobeat singer, is known for her distinct voice and tone. She attended primary and secondary school in Lagos before going on to study linguistics at the University of Ilorin.

While Liya’s official status with DMW may have changed, her undeniable talent and close relationship with the DMW family promise an exciting future for this talented artist in the Nigerian music scene.

SEE POST: