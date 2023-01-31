Video: Singer, Harrysong shows of his daughters (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Harrysong, a Nigerian music star, has proudly showed off his daughters.

Daviva, his first child, was seen staring at her baby sister as she pecked her in the adorable video.

Harrysong welcomes second child

It’s a December that it was double blessings for Harrysong as he and his wife welcomed their second child.

Taking to Instagram, the singer announced the birth of his daughter, Purity.

Welcoming his daughter to the world, Harrysong stated that his Christmas was complete.

“Another very big congratulations??? Yes!! U’re in order, cus now the Christmas is complete… welcome my second daughter to my beautiful blessed world 3am….and she will called!! PURITY”.

Harrysong welcomes first child

Recall that in 2021, Harrysong and his wife had welcomed their first child.

The them first time father, who was filled with excitement, announced the arrival of his princess Daviva. Harrysong crowned it all with the release of his song.