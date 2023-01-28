Video: Singer Duncan Mighty reacts to rumours of being sick, gives update on self [Video]

Duncan Mighty lampoon those peddling false rumours about him while calling on people to instead be concerned about how they can be a part of his project.

The Porthacourt Boy hitmaker was spotted in front of a towering building still undergoing construction and he disclosed that upon completion, the place is going to be an international music television station.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has responded to rumours of being ill.

Calling on concerned fans, supporters and colleagues in his industry to dispel rumours of his sickness making the rounds on social media, the entertainer shared a video on his official Instagram page sharing what he has been up to while assuring people that he is completely hale and hearty.

Duncan Mighty disclosed that he has gotten to a stage in his career where he should be giving back to society before proceeding to talk about the project he has been working on.

The Porthacourt Boy hitmaker was spotted in front of a towering building still undergoing construction and he disclosed that upon completion, the place is going to be an international music television station.

Duncan Mighty said the TV station will focus on projecting the music and artistes from the south-south and southeast regions to the international community.

The singer shared how creatives from the region have had to struggle and failed to get the adequate support they need from the industry.

He proceeded to lampoon those peddling false rumours about him while calling on people to instead be concerned about how they can be a part of his project.