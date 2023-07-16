Video: Singer Davido, Celebrated with Huge Cake Following Sold-Out Show in Toronto [Video]

Following his sold-out show in Toronto, Davido Adeleke is presented with a massive cake as a token of appreciation.

Davido had wowed showgoers with an electrifying performance at the Budweiser Arena, which had been packed to capacity.

Following the concert, the 30BG team members congratulated the singer on the show’s success by presenting him with a large cake.

During a speech, Davido expressed his gratitude to his family, children, fans, management, and record company for their steadfast support throughout his career.

“I thought I wouldn’t be on stage again. I want to thank all my friends, family, fans, kids, and management, for the support. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have done this. You guys kept smiling with me, making sure I was comfortable. My first show in London was like 10 years ago; you guys have supported me this far…” he said in part.

Watch the video below …