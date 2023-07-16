ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Singer Davido, Celebrated with Huge Cake Following Sold-Out Show in Toronto [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read

Following his sold-out show in Toronto, Davido Adeleke is presented with a massive cake as a token of appreciation.

Davido had wowed showgoers with an electrifying performance at the Budweiser Arena, which had been packed to capacity.

Following the concert, the 30BG team members congratulated the singer on the show’s success by presenting him with a large cake.

During a speech, Davido expressed his gratitude to his family, children, fans, management, and record company for their steadfast support throughout his career.

“I thought I wouldn’t be on stage again. I want to thank all my friends, family, fans, kids, and management, for the support. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have done this. You guys kept smiling with me, making sure I was comfortable. My first show in London was like 10 years ago; you guys have supported me this far…” he said in part.

Watch the video below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“My Absolute Favorite Person” – Actress Uche Jombo says as she shows off her son

1 hour ago

‘The decision to sing in Igbo was totally mine, People Sing In Yoruba And Other Languages— Ugoccie

2 hours ago

When Okigbo Came To Purchase Arms For Biafra In Brussels Where We Met, I Challenged Him – Soyinka

2 hours ago

Singer Jay-Z’s Wife, Beyonce Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Open-chest Outfit

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button