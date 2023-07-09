ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Singer Davido Brags About His ‘Bed Skills’ During U.S. Tour

15 hours ago
Excitement and Jubilation as Mayor of Houston declares July 7th ‘Davido Day’

Despite the numerous claims leveled against him, Davido boasted about his other room skills at his recent concert.

The ‘Dami Duro’ singer is presently on tour in the United States in support of his new album, Timeless.

The artist, who is a father to several children, boldly proclaimed himself as the ultimate performer in intimate matters, emphasizing his expertise in satisfying his partner while performing one of his hit songs, ‘Aye’.

Reactions as Davido brags about his bed skills

odusola.b wrote: “Why won’t he have 15 baby mamas”

Henry Asiedu Jnr said: “… and in the end, these same women can’t seem to resist him”

Lethu penned: “He should just give the whole world (girls) belle cause hmmm”

MERMAID opined: “At this rate, He’s scheduled 10 more including me”

La Patronaaa👑👸 added: “Davido is a different breed, I just can’t”

