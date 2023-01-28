ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Singer Chuddy K Couldn’t Hold Back Tears As He Loses Wife to Cancer

1 minute read

  • Chuddy K shares picture of his wife, revealing how hard she fought to live
  • He Also Stated That He Chose Not To Believe That His Wife Died Of Cancer But That God Called Her
Singer Chuddy K Couldn’t Hold Back Tears As He Loses Wife to Cancer

Nigerian singer, Chukwudi Ken Agali better known as Chuddy K has lost his wife to cancer.

The ‘Gaga [email protected]’ singer disclosed the sad news on his Instagram page minutes ago.

Sharing a photo of his wife, Chuddy K, who is still in disbelief of his wife’s death, noted how she fought hard to live. He however stated that he chose not to believe that his wife died of cancer but that God called her.

Describing her as his queen, he bade her goodbye.

“My queen is gone. I can’t believe am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early. You fought hard for your life. You did not die of cancer. God called you cus he loves you more than I do. RIP Rachael my love”.

