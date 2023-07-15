Video: “Since you are very happy, should I send Aza”- Regina Daniels questions mother, Rita Daniels

Rita Daniels, an actress in Nollywood, is undoubtedly gratifying herself with the results of her labor, particularly with Regina Daniels.

A video of the six-times-proud mother singing a gospel song in her dialect was shared online.

Regina, who was impressed by her mother’s singing ability and delighted in her mother’s happiness, promised to credit her account in the comments section.

Ned Nwoko’s wife questioned whether she ought to give her mother money.

“Nnemmmmm o since you are very happy, should I send Aza”.

As expected, Rita Daniels told her daughter to send her the money.

“Send na”, she reacts.

“What my mother always taught me about being beautiful”- Regina Daniels appreciates her mother, Rita Daniels

Billionaire’s wife, actress and producer, Regina Daniels has revealed one of the greatest lessons her mother taught her about being beautiful.

According to the young mum of two, her mother taught her that beauty without brains is equivalent to zero. This fueled Regina Daniels zeal to achieve alot, even at a tender age.

Now, when she looks back at her acting career and all that she has accomplished, she has every reasons to be grateful to her mother.

Regina affirmed that she can boldly call herself a beauty with brains.

“My mother would always tell me that beauty without brains is equal to zero… When I look back and see all I have achieved from the young age of 6 when I started my acting career, I smile and thank God for giving me the best mother. I can boldly say I am beauty with brains”.

Rita Daniels, has no doubt trained Regina Daniels well, as the young star never ceases to speak highly of her mother.