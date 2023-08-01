ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Since we don greet u congrat, we never still see you inside that thing wey you buy” – Naira Marley throws subtle shade

“I Could’ve Been A Footballer, I Used To Play For Arsenal” – Naira Marley Reveals Naira Marley, a well-known Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, has discussed how he would have chosen football as a career. He claims that while growing up in London, England, he played for the Arsenal youth, Millwall, and Charlton teams. Naira Marley said the environment where he grew up caused him to adopt the Nigerian style when he could back home. He was talking about his childhood in the UK before returning home. The singer mentioned how his father influenced his Yoruba language as a growing child in an interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos. He said, “What made it easy for me (to blend with Nigerian street music) is that I grew up in South-East London, Peckham to be precise. That is like small Lagos, you know what I mean? “And all my life in England, my dad banned speaking English in the house. So, we had to speak Yoruba and all these Yoruba stuff. I still listen to Fuji. We eat African foods. Even though I’m in England, it was like I’m still in Nigeria. Yeah, it was easy for me. When I came back (to Nigeria), people didn’t really know I came from London. “I could have been a footballer too, i used to play for Arsenal Youth, Millwall, Charlton.”

Naira Marley, a well-known rap singer, made fun of a celebrity who recently got a car but hasn’t been seen driving it.

The Marlian Music executive posted the cryptic insult on his Instagram page.

Although he avoided using names, he claimed that the person had purchased a car and had received congratulations, but had yet to be spotted driving their new vehicle.

“Since we don greet u congrat.. we never see u inside that thing weh u buy o,” he wrote.

See some of the reactions trailing the post…

raisingkids__ opined: “It’s not just one person he is talking to. A lot of your celebs are on this table”

I.tobiloba noted: “Naira, you don devalue. I can’t even use you to buy fuel full tank.”

toripaul6 dared: “Naira mention Seyi vibes name with ur full chest,nor Dey go through corners”

avediamond said: “Talk to the person directly, stop going through the corners”

abjluxuryhub mentioned: “This guy should only throw shades when “naira ” starts having value! He should be on mute”

I.tobiloba said: “Audio doings. They probably sent it back to showroom after test driving just to pepper us.”

