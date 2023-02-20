Video: ‘Since I was 16, I knew I would be very rich and famous’ – Skitmaker Ashmusy spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ashmusy has revealed that she knew she would be rich and famous since she was 16

She also spoke on encouraging more women to take on cosmetic surgery, just as she did.







Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, is a skit maker and content creator.

The comedienne cum actress who is known for creating contents that are emotional or tragic, with a dose of comedy has revealed that she knew she would be rich and famous since she was 16.

In a recent interview she said: “In my diary as a 16-year old, I wrote that I would become a star in Hollywood. That was even my dream. I am a very ambitious person. I have always known that I would be a very big star, and I am just starting. Acting is a talent for me. I can kill any role you give me anytime, any day. It is a huge talent that I have not even started showing off yet because it’s crazy in there.”

Describing the industry and its growth process, the controversial content creator said,*

“The industry is good if you are determined to push. But if you look at some things happening, you might be discouraged. If you look at some of the things being said about some people, you might be put off. But if you know yourself and have your goals, and you are determined to move and get that goal, you would get it. The industry is good. You can grow in it. You can make it successfully without looking at anybody or listening to what anyone says.”

Ashmusy who holds a degree in Medical Anatomy from Madonna University and has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, speaks on encouraging more women to take on cosmetic surgery, just as she did.