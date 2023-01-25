Video: Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi Korth addresses men sneaking into her DM with love notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of singer, Sina Rambo has revealed that men have been sneaking up on her direct message to send her love messages.

The Nigerian-German who has been in the news lately for calling out her husband on social media over their marital issues and unpaid debts took to her Instagram story to address men sliding into her DM to drop love notes.

She warned that she wants nothing but business and cautioned they respect themselves.

“It’s weird and creepy to go to my business page to get my number and send me love messages. Please less us respect each other. Business ONLY!! Thank you”, she wrote.

“I am no longer an Adeleke, They can have it” — Sina Rambo’s wife rages

Sina Rambo‘s estranged German-Nigerian wife, Heidi Kort, affirms her divorce process from the Adeleke family while addressing her alleged issue with Chioma Rowland.

This comes after the mother of one reportedly threw shade at Davido’s wife, Chioma, during a heated exchange with a troll.

Speaking on dissociating herself from her husband and the Adeleke family as a whole, Heidi stated in an Instagram post that her divorce is almost concluded.