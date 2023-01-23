Video: “Short razz rat”- Dorcas Fapson shares receipts of the items stolen from her while on vacation with Skiibii in Zanzibar [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Sunday that Dorcas Fapson had accused her ex-boyfriend, Skiibii of stealing from her.

However her revelation didn’t sit well many men as they dragged her for trying to taint the singer’s reputation.

Reacting She told the critics to thank her rather than drag her. Daring Skiibii, she urged him to deny their accusation.

Nollywood actress and disc jockey, Dorcas Fapson has shared receipts of the expensive items stolen from her while on vacation with her ex, Skiibii.

Taking to her Snapchat page, the famous disc jockey showed off the laptop, Rolex watch, necklace and more that she claimed the Skiibii stole.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Dorcas revealed that she had gone on vacation to Zanzibar with Skiibii and his manager, where she lost her valuables.

According to her, her phone, laptop, Rolex watch, cards, cash and more were stolen from her. She disclosed that she suspected it was the singer when he wore the watch, he claimed was also stolen while they were on their trip.

Dorcas also suspected he was the one when all the photos and videos she took of them on her Snapchat was deleted since he had her password.

Her revelation didn’t sit well many men as they dragged her for trying to taint the singer’s reputation. Many had taken to social media to drag the actress as they urge her to move on.

Reacting to the criticisms on her Snapchat page, Dorcas claimed that if she spills all the teas on their relationship, Skiibii would commit suic!de.

She told the critics to thank her rather than drag her. Daring Skiibii, she urged him to deny their accusation.