Video: Sholzy Wins Head of House for week 7 in BBNaija All-Stars 2023

The prize for escaping eviction this week is exclusive access to the Head of House Lounge for the week.

The BBNaija All-Stars 2023 live reality TV Show is intriguing, with all housemates appearing to have arrived prepared to compete for a prize worth N120,000,000 in season 8 of the reality TV show.

After Biggie informed the All-Stars housemates on what to do, the head of the house game challenge began.

Sholzy has won the week 7 Head of House task for the Big Brother Naija 2023 reality show’s ‘All-Stars’ version.

The position of Head of House is assumed by the winner of the weekly challenge as directed by “Biggie, and Sholzy emerged winner of the HoH week seven due to the competitive character of the housemates during the challenge.

It’s a unique drama for each of the housemates. Apart from Sholzy, this may put any of the housemates up for eviction.

Sholzy can now assume complete control of the Big Brother House for the entire week before competing in the Week 7 Head of House competition.

Ilebaye, Whitemoney, Mercy Eke, and Cee-C were chosen by Sholzy to spend time and other perks in the HoH Luxury room.