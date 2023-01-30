ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She’s is now a politician” – Jnr Pope teases Regina Daniels as they link up on set with other stars – [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In the video, Nosa Rex can be seen grumbling about a demand he made that Regina Daniels was unable to fulfill.
  • Jnr Pope agreed with Rex and remarked that Regina Daniels is now a politician since she can easily read people’s psychology.

Superstar Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently gathered some colleagues of hers for an upcoming blockbuster dubbed, ‘Saved’.

Nosa Rex, who was in the cast, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos.

In the video, Nosa Rex can be seen grumbling about a demand he made that Regina Daniels was unable to fulfill.

Jnr Pope agreed with Rex and remarked that Regina Daniels is now a politician since she can easily read people’s psychology.

Regina Daniels quickly fulfilled Nosa Rex’s request for tea by placing orders for it to be brewed for him. Georgina Ibeh, who was with them, instantly expressed interest.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: OCD: “You all look madly ridiculous getting butt-hurt over a harmless tweet”- BBNaija’s Nengi reacts to criticism

56 mins ago

Video: “There is nothing in the streets, hold your partner tightly”- BBNaija’s Vee Iye advises

1 hour ago

Video: “Why your birthday will always be one of my favorite days” -Sabinus’s wife, Ciana confirms marriage to him on his birthday

1 hour ago

Video: “Who she dey fight now” – Luchy Donalds stirs reactions following caption on new video

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button