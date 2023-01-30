Video: “She’s is now a politician” – Jnr Pope teases Regina Daniels as they link up on set with other stars – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the video, Nosa Rex can be seen grumbling about a demand he made that Regina Daniels was unable to fulfill.

Jnr Pope agreed with Rex and remarked that Regina Daniels is now a politician since she can easily read people’s psychology.

Superstar Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently gathered some colleagues of hers for an upcoming blockbuster dubbed, ‘Saved’.

Nosa Rex, who was in the cast, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos.

Regina Daniels quickly fulfilled Nosa Rex’s request for tea by placing orders for it to be brewed for him. Georgina Ibeh, who was with them, instantly expressed interest.