Video: Sheggz flies back to UK months following conclusion of BBNaija

The reality star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to disclose to his fans that he has touched down London.

Although, he didn’t let on whether he and his love interest Bella, whom he had met on the show, flew to London with him.

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ ex-housemate, Segun Olusemo a.k.a Sheggz has flown back to London.

This comes four months after the conclusion of the season 7 of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija in which he participated to the penultimate stage.

The UK-based football star shared a photo of himself in a car after landing at the international airport and captioned it:

” A ti lo Ati de”.

