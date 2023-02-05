Video: Sheggz and Bella: Mr & Mrs Ikoyi Walks Arise Fashion Week Hand in Hand in Lagos

The 2023 Arise Fashion Week show was held in Lagos on Saturday, 4th of February, 2023

The 2023 Arise Fashion Week show was held in Lagos on Saturday, 4th of February, 2023. The show was broadcast live from Eko Convention Hall, Victoria Island.

It was well-surrounded with glitz and glamour, but one thing stood out. Fans could not help but spot the BBNaija 7 most controversial couple, Sheggz and Bella, on the Arise Fashion runway.

The couple, who walked hand in hand strutted the runway as though it were a walk in the park. Mr. Ikoyi was spotted in a brown ripped sweater shirt, paired with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers.

Mrs. Ikoyi, on the other hand, rocked an all-black ripped ensemble. She paired her outfit with a bucket hat with a black and transparent pair of heels. Fans have shown their love and support for the duo, who always seem to set tongues wagging.

Watch video below;