ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She yells all the time” – Sophia Momodu and daughter Imade exchange banters in hilarious video

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

Afrobeats superstar Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade Adeleke freely disclosed their less-than-stellar preferences in a refreshingly entertaining video, giving viewers a humorous glimpse into their unruly routines.

Sophia Momodu and her daughter participated in the “Pass the Phone” challenge, a lighthearted game where people jokingly criticize the not ideal actions, social blunders, and little distinctive features of their loved ones, in a video that was seen on Sophia Momodu’s Instagram story.

Sophia joked about “passing the phone,” giving it to Imade, who comically pretended not to be hungry but still managed to finish the food before everybody else and still had enough for more.

Imade countered to her mother’s assertion with a snarky retort, maintaining that she only finished her lunch out of fear that her mother was going to explode in her trademark ferocious ranting if she didn’t.

The 8-year-old then had her turn to ‘Pass the Phone’ back to her mother, making a lighthearted observation that her mother is frequently observed acting all weird, feeling disinterested, exhausted, and raising her voice quite a bit. Her mother laughed at her clever response.

Captioning the video, Sophia Momodu wrote;

“Someone can’t even play with this girl, see the way she came for me””

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Video Player

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Yvonne Nelson’s allegations of my affair with Tonto Dikeh almost cost me my relationship” — Iyanya

1 hour ago

Soma Confirms That He’s Officially Dating Angel BJ Smith

1 hour ago

Video: “I dreamt about my eviction two weeks ago” – Frodd makes U-turn

1 hour ago

Yorubas Started Nollywood And They Own The Industry — Actress Aisha Lawal Educates Critics

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button