Video: “She yells all the time” – Sophia Momodu and daughter Imade exchange banters in hilarious video

Afrobeats superstar Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade Adeleke freely disclosed their less-than-stellar preferences in a refreshingly entertaining video, giving viewers a humorous glimpse into their unruly routines.

Sophia Momodu and her daughter participated in the “Pass the Phone” challenge, a lighthearted game where people jokingly criticize the not ideal actions, social blunders, and little distinctive features of their loved ones, in a video that was seen on Sophia Momodu’s Instagram story.

Sophia joked about “passing the phone,” giving it to Imade, who comically pretended not to be hungry but still managed to finish the food before everybody else and still had enough for more.

Imade countered to her mother’s assertion with a snarky retort, maintaining that she only finished her lunch out of fear that her mother was going to explode in her trademark ferocious ranting if she didn’t.

The 8-year-old then had her turn to ‘Pass the Phone’ back to her mother, making a lighthearted observation that her mother is frequently observed acting all weird, feeling disinterested, exhausted, and raising her voice quite a bit. Her mother laughed at her clever response.

Captioning the video, Sophia Momodu wrote;

“Someone can’t even play with this girl, see the way she came for me””

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Video Player