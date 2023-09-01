Video: “She Works with Yahoo Boys, Used Child Support Funds to Slay,” Portable Exposes Babymama Who Called Him Out

Portable, a highly controversial Nigerian artist, has angrily denied charges leveled by his baby mama that he neglected his fatherly responsibilities for an extended period of time.

In a live session, his Babymama, Keji nicknamed Honey Berry, addressed her complaints, claiming that he didn’t provide any financial assistance for their baby since four months, branding him a “deadbeat father” in the process.

Before she became pregnant, the young lady had no knowledge the singer was married, and he had been hitting his wife Bewaji for being friendly with her.

In response, Portable retaliated by claiming that his child’s mother was involved in prostitution when he impregnated her. He also mentioned that he had provided her with accommodation by renting a house.

He further explained that Keji had been participating in numerous video calls with her male lovers, many of whom, according to him, were associated with online fraud, which ultimately led to him asking her to leave his house.

After he sent her packing, the Zazuu Crooner revealed that his Babymama began secretly advising his wife against him.

In response to her accusations of him being an irresponsible father, Portable emphasized that the financial support he had been providing for their son was being redirected by her to fund a lavish and extravagant lifestyle, akin to that of a slay queen.

In a taunting manner, Portable sang and jeered at Keji, mentioning that she had not entered into a new marriage since their separation, which he attributed to her perceived promiscuous way of life.

Watch His Response Below;