Video: “She Took Me to Restroom, Started Kissing Me” – Neo Spills During Clash with Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo has angrily revealed how Ilebaye cornered him in a male restroom and began kissing him.

After their Saturday night party, during which Uriel kissed Neo, the two BBNaija stars got into a fight.

Following that, Neo and Ilebaye clashed, and Neo stated that Ilebaye had been hot on his tail outside the house for some time.

He said that Ilebaye once took him to a Hard Rock male restroom and began doing things to him that he didn’t agree with.

He added that he had made it clear while they were in the house that he has someone outside but she keeps chasing him; he also wondered whether she thinks she can afford him.

Watch the video below:

