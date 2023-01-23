ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Wizkid’s baby mama partner, Jada P, has come online to make her desires known
  • The mother of two first stated her desire to have everything she ever prayed for before going on to make a list of things
“That boy wey no wear shirt dey crush on you, show am love” – Rema tells Ayra Starr during stage performance [Video]

Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of award-winning singer Wizkid, has revealed the list of things she desires in life.

The singer’s manager first explained how she hoped to get all the things she had ever prayed for.

Following her first statement on Twitter, Jada further released a list of things one is supposed to have at a certain age, which aligned with her first statement.

In Jada’s words:

“Once you hit a certain age, all you really want is God, money, family, stability, and peace.”

Fawas Chase: “Tell your boyfriend to release good album. I can’t even differentiate sleeping pills and his last album.”

kylee Gee: “This you tweet just made me realize u are a human a you can never be satisfied in this life.”

Time Traveller ⏱: “She talking about the I guess. Take note Wiz.”

Duchess®™: “You couldn’t have said it any better. This is just the gospel truth! God bless and guide you always Jada .”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “Many Ladies Rushed Into BBNaija to Market Themselves Because They Only Have Their Body To Offer” OAP Nedu

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button