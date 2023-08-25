ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She no wan gree” – Nigerians reacts as Aunty Ramota storms beauty spa

A video of socialite and content producer Aunty Ramota receiving spa treatments has received a variety of responses from fans on social media.

The spa attendant was seen pampering Aunty Ramota in the video as she applied a beauty lotion to her face.

Aunty Ramota, whose face was covered in a whitish  cream, was seen getting her nails done. Later, she was observed lying on the massage bed with cucumbers over her eyes as another form of beauty maintenance.

The video shared online has sparked diverse reactions as social media users express their opinions.

@Esexsaybby commented, “Omg 😂 anytime person post am na always something funny 😂😂 God bless her”.

@Kingshida also said, “Lord have mercy. I don’t think this spa would help her face. God forgive me o”.

@Beredible: “That part of cucumber on her eyes, may God forgive me for my thoughts 🙏”.

@De_bella_n: “She be like alien for that place wey she ly down😂😂😂”.

@Asa_major: “Aunty Ramota don fess me go Spa like this 😂😂😂 it’s well o”.

