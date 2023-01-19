ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She Looks Brighter and Chubby Now”- Reactions Hermes Shares New Photos of Mum

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 355 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Hermes shared a photo of his mum who according to fans, looks fresher and chubbier
  • Netizens also commended Hermes for taking good care of his mum as they prayed that his dreams would come to pass

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes Iyele sparked reactions online after he shared a photo of his mum.

The reality star in his caption expressed love for his mum and disclosed that her is doing his best to keep them afloat in life.

Hermes also promised not to stop giving his mum the best as long as his capacity allows.

“Love you mum, I’m doing the most to keep us up. You deserve the best and I won’t stop grinding to give you exactly that as capacity will allow me per time and over time, so help me God.”

See reactiomns culled below:

ambrose_tjark: “She gets the best all day long everyday! ❤️”

angeldonc: “Dear GOD pls bless every woman with such a great son “

acupofarewa_hoyin: “She looks brighter and chubby now welldone @hermesiyele God bless you.”

omo__bola__nle: “Jesus dis woman is beautiful Wao great transformation I love u @hermesiyele Omo a toju e lagbara Olorun.”

zizimaureen: “The difference they say is very very clear.”

official_leczy: “Stay Strong Brother Everything Is Working In Place ✊”

unusualphyna: “Son of the soil❤️”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

27 mins ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

7 hours ago

Video: ‘Age isn’t a representation’ – Wizkid throws subtle shade at Mr. Jollof over proposed tour with Davido

10 hours ago

Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button