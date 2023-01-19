Video: “She Looks Brighter and Chubby Now”- Reactions Hermes Shares New Photos of Mum

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hermes shared a photo of his mum who according to fans, looks fresher and chubbier

Netizens also commended Hermes for taking good care of his mum as they prayed that his dreams would come to pass

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes Iyele sparked reactions online after he shared a photo of his mum.

The reality star in his caption expressed love for his mum and disclosed that her is doing his best to keep them afloat in life.

Hermes also promised not to stop giving his mum the best as long as his capacity allows.

“Love you mum, I’m doing the most to keep us up. You deserve the best and I won’t stop grinding to give you exactly that as capacity will allow me per time and over time, so help me God.”

See reactiomns culled below:

ambrose_tjark: “She gets the best all day long everyday! ❤️”

angeldonc: “Dear GOD pls bless every woman with such a great son “

acupofarewa_hoyin: “She looks brighter and chubby now welldone @hermesiyele God bless you.”

omo__bola__nle: “Jesus dis woman is beautiful Wao great transformation I love u @hermesiyele Omo a toju e lagbara Olorun.”

zizimaureen: “The difference they say is very very clear.”

official_leczy: “Stay Strong Brother Everything Is Working In Place ✊”

unusualphyna: “Son of the soil❤️”