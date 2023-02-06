ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: She is winning awards with her cloth on- Henry Arnold shades Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, others as he celebrates Tems Grammy win

  • Henry’s statement is no doubt a shade to Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr ad other female artistes who are known for their skimpy and provocative outfits.
Nollywood actor, Henry Arnold has thrown a subtle shade at singers, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr and others, while celebrating Tems Grammy award.

Praising her, he stated that such act was graceful.

“Tems is winning Global and Academy Awards with her clothes on. Yes fully dressed. Isn’t that Graceful?”.

His statement is no doubt a shade to Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr ad other female artistes who are known for their skimpy and provocative outfits.

This isn’t the only time, Tems’ growing success has been used to shade Tiwa Savage.

