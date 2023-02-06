Video: She is winning awards with her cloth on- Henry Arnold shades Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, others as he celebrates Tems Grammy win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Henry’s statement is no doubt a shade to Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr ad other female artistes who are known for their skimpy and provocative outfits.

The actor noted how the wave of the moment, Tems was winning global and academy awards with her clothes on.

Praising her, he stated that such act was graceful.

“Tems is winning Global and Academy Awards with her clothes on. Yes fully dressed. Isn’t that Graceful?”.

This isn’t the only time, Tems’ growing success has been used to shade Tiwa Savage.