ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She is tired”-Reactions as Precious Chikwendu appreciates Fani Kayode over son’s birthday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 328 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • FFK threw a lavish birthday party for his son, Lotanna, who turned seven, on Thursday, the 3rd of February.*
  • Precious Chikwendu, via her Instagram page appreciated Fani Kayode for making her son’s day special.

Netizens have reacted to the appreciation post of Precious Chikwendu to her ex-husband and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode.

FFK threw a lavish birthday party for his son, Lotanna, who turned seven, on Thursday, the 3rd of February.

Precious Chikwendu, via her Instagram page, shared photos from the birthday celebration. She appreciated Fani Kayode for making her son’s day special.

“Birthday boy had a happy birthday indeed. Thanks, Papa Lotanna, for making his day. @cakeoclockby_fav did a fantastic job with the cake”, the mother of four wrote on Instagram

Mixed reactions have been trailing the post as many claimed she is faking her happiness on social media while some commended her true spirit.

One Olori mko wrote: Am glad you sort you fought and win the battle over your involvement in your kids life….I love how you co-parent peacefully……life is too short……❤️❤️happy birthday to your handsome bobo❤️❤️

One ucommonmimi claimed “She tried. She’s a good mother.”

Raphy wrote: No matter how interesting you makes divorce to look,it’s never a good thing .The children suffers for it,even when you tries to fill the gap.Choose right from day one,don’t be decieve by wealth and fame. congratulation to them.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “That fine babe you like, how do you expect her to maintain her beauty?” – Tolani Baj to close-fisted men [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: ‘I need a girl cursed with spiritual stubbornness’ – K-Solo makes weird demands

1 hour ago

Video: I’m more successful than Zinoleesky, Zlatan – DJ Chicken claims [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: My parents are giving me orders in my own house – BBNaija star, Alex cries out

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button