Video: “She is tired”-Reactions as Precious Chikwendu appreciates Fani Kayode over son’s birthday

FFK threw a lavish birthday party for his son, Lotanna, who turned seven, on Thursday, the 3rd of February.*

Precious Chikwendu, via her Instagram page appreciated Fani Kayode for making her son’s day special.

Netizens have reacted to the appreciation post of Precious Chikwendu to her ex-husband and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode.

Precious Chikwendu, via her Instagram page, shared photos from the birthday celebration. She appreciated Fani Kayode for making her son’s day special.

“Birthday boy had a happy birthday indeed. Thanks, Papa Lotanna, for making his day. @cakeoclockby_fav did a fantastic job with the cake”, the mother of four wrote on Instagram

Mixed reactions have been trailing the post as many claimed she is faking her happiness on social media while some commended her true spirit.

One Olori mko wrote: Am glad you sort you fought and win the battle over your involvement in your kids life….I love how you co-parent peacefully……life is too short……❤️❤️happy birthday to your handsome bobo❤️❤️

One ucommonmimi claimed “She tried. She’s a good mother.”

Raphy wrote: No matter how interesting you makes divorce to look,it’s never a good thing .The children suffers for it,even when you tries to fill the gap.Choose right from day one,don’t be decieve by wealth and fame. congratulation to them.