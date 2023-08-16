ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “She has forgotten he is a man” – Video of Destiny Etiko and James Brown on boat cruise stirs reactions

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress and producer, and controversial crossdresser, continue to raise heads and elicit reactions with their cozy show.

in a recent video from Etiko’s friend’s birthday boat excursion that surfaced online Destiny Etiko was seen in a white bikini with her girls and James Brown, who frequently joins the ladies in their activities, 

Destiny Etiko and James Brown got free with each other as they played and vibed together, as if they weren’t opposing genders.

A video showed James Brown putting his head between Destiny’s thighs while they were having fun.

Destiny Etiko, on the other hand, was seen softly paddling James Brown’s rear while he twerked and whined his waist.

Captioning the video, Destiny wrote:

“Partied so hard with my girls in the YATCH 🚢 Still celebrating my girl’s BIRTHDAY 🥳 @jaykneeeeephaaaaaar 💃.”

Netizens reactions…

The clip as expected generated a lot of reactions from fellow celebrities and fans who expressed their thoughts as regards Destiny Etiko and James Brown’s antics in recent times. Check out some reactions beneath:

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci wishes her mother happy birthday

1 hour ago

I turned sand to diamond – Davido says as he shows off his newly acquired Timeless Diamond Necklace

2 hours ago

Video: “I must meet him” – Man trekking from Benue to Lagos to see Oga Sabinus pleads

2 hours ago

Reactions as Tiwa Savage shares new stunning photos of herself on Instagram

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button